Arsenal wonderkid makes Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, plus big name is finally recalled

Marcus Rashford, Thomas Tuchel, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (Photo by Clive Mason, Angel Martinez, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is set to announce his first England squad later this morning, and some leaks are already coming through about who’s in and out.

So far, the main highlights are that Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly will be involved for the first time, while Marcus Rashford is back in and Jack Grealish is out.

That’s according to the information coming through in bits and pieces via BBC Sport, with official confirmation set to come a bit later on today.

Tuchel was announced as England manager back in October, and he’s only now preparing to take charge of the national team for the first time.

The German tactician has had an impressive career in club management, winning the Champions League during his time in charge of Chelsea, and then picking up a Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel to announce first England squad

Tuchel is now preparing for a switch to international football, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do as he inherits a squad that made great progress under his predecessor Gareth Southgate.

We’ll have the full squad for you when it’s officially confirmed. More to follow…

UPDATE: England squad confirmed!

See below as the England squad has now been made official…

It’s time to reveal Thomas Tuchel’s first #ThreeLions squad! ???????? — England (@England) March 14, 2025

As expected, Rashford is back in and Grealish has missed out, while Lewis-Skelly did indeed make the cut.

Usual suspects such as Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Phil Foden are there, but other big names to miss out include Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount.

Interestingly, veterans such as Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker are also still involved, which is sure to divide opinion among fans.