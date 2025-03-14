“Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are set to beat Man Utd to major signing

Enzo Maresca and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images, YouTube)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “here we go” for the transfer of Geovany Quenda to Chelsea.

The reporter has posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the Blues agreeing a deal to sign Quenda from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese wonderkid set to move to Stamford Bridge in 2026.

Romano describes Chelsea working to sign Quenda in a “secret blitz”, with the west London giants doing well to win the race for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

“This guy is NUTS! How am I going to deal with him?” – which Man Utd star left Rio Ferdinand stunned in his first training session?

See Romano’s post below for details, with Quenda saying yes to Chelsea’s project to become the latest top young talent to be poached by the Premier League club…

?? BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese top talent Geovany Quenda, here we go! Medical DONE for Quenda after secret blitz, he will join Chelsea in 2026. ?? Club to club agreement completed with Sporting and Quenda said yes to Chelsea project & Enzo Maresca’s plans. pic.twitter.com/qw4HoBQy58 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2025

Quenda is still only 17 years of age but already has over 40 appearances for Sporting Lisbon’s first-team, with two goals in all competitions so far this season.

The signs are there that Quenda will surely enjoy a fine career, so it will undoubtedly be exciting to see him in a Chelsea shirt in just over a year’s time.

Manchester United were also keen on Geovany Quenda transfer

Chelsea have done well to snap up Quenda when Manchester United, managed by former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, were also keen on the teenager.

A recent report from Give Me Sport suggested that the Red Devils’ talks over signing Quenda were already at an advanced stage, but it seems they’re set to miss out.

Quenda could have been a fine signing for Amorim, who will surely be tempted to raid his old club after enduring a tricky start to life at Old Trafford.

Still, Chelsea’s project probably looks the more tempting one at the moment, with Enzo Maresca doing well to get the team back on track this season.

MUFC, meanwhile, are probably still a few years away from being ready to really compete at the highest level again.