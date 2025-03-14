€45-50m fee, medical completed: Further details as Man Utd fail to deliver key Amorim transfer target

Chelsea and Manchester United flags (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to have beaten Manchester United to the transfer of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda.

It was reported last night by Fabrizio Romano that the Blues were set to sign Quenda, with the Portuguese winger due to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026.

Now, however, there’s also been further information on the deal from the Athletic, who add that Manchester United were also keen on Ruben Amorim’s former player.

The Athletic’s report also includes details on the fee, with Chelsea expected to pay something in the region of €45-50m for the 17-year-old, who has already completed his medical with the club.

Manchester United fail to deliver key Ruben Amorim transfer target

While missing out on a relatively unproven and inexperienced player like this needn’t be seen as a tragedy, it’s certainly not an ideal start for Amorim as he looks to get his own players in to Old Trafford.

Quenda is someone the Portuguese tactician will know well from his time in charge of Sporting, and he’s clearly a player with an exciting future ahead of him.

That’s precisely the kind of profile the Red Devils need in their rebuild, so Amorim will surely be frustrated that the board couldn’t deliver this deal for him.

Instead, we’re now set to see Quenda continue his development at a major rival in the form of Chelsea, who have added once again to their impressive roster of some of the best young players in the world.

The Blues also have the likes of Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez ready to join them in the near future, with this current ownership doing well to snap up the game’s biggest prospects.

United will now surely need to look elsewhere for wide-players, with Amorim in need of upgrades on unconvincing performers like Alejandro Garnacho, and loaned-out flops like Antony.