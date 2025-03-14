Argentina star admits he is flattered by Aston Villa interest

Villarreal players in training (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Villarreal and Argentina defender Juan Foyth has revealed he’s flattered by transfer interest from Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Speaking about his future, Foyth made it clear that he remains committed to Villarreal and only focused on his current club.

However, he also admitted he’s aware that both Villa and Villarreal held some talks over a potential deal for him back in January.

Nothing materialised on that occasion, but it seems the former Tottenham man is pleased to have been identified as a target for his former manager Emery.

The Spanish tactician has done a great job at Villa Park and also seemed to know how to get the best out of Foyth when they were together at Villarreal.

Juan Foyth on Aston Villa transfer links

“I had disconnected a bit during the Christmas break, but I saw that there was talk of that possibility. I know Villarreal and Aston Villa spoke, but only up to that point,” Foyth told AS.

“I learned a lot from Unai; I became more mature and a better footballer. I was surprised that they were interested in me almost without playing. I thought it was strange, since I’d been practically blank for a year.

“That interest shows the confidence Unai has in me, and I’m flattered.”

Villa are having another fine season under Emery and it will be interesting to see what that means the club are able to do in the transfer market this summer.

It would surely make sense for Foyth to be one of the names to watch out for.