Liverpool legend tells “brilliant” Reds star he needs to leave the club

Arne Slot and the Liverpool line up (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has controversially claimed that one Reds player he really likes needs to seal a move away from Anfield.

Aldridge has sent this message to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as he discussed a variety of LFC topics ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to Vegastars, Aldridge made it clear that he’s a big admirer of Kelleher, describing him as “brilliant” but also very “unfortunate” to be behind Alisson in the pecking order at Liverpool.

Even though the Republic of Ireland shot-stopper has shown real quality when he has played, it’s just not happened often enough for him.

It would now surely make sense for Kelleher to look for a move to another big club as he could surely play regularly elsewhere.

Aldridge named Tottenham as one potential destination for the 26-year-old, and even joked that he could be an option for Manchester United.

Caoimhin Kelleher urged to seal transfer away from Liverpool

Discussing Kelleher’s situation, the ex-Red said: “He’s a top notch ‘keeper. In the two League Cup finals he played he was arguably Man of the Match. Whenever he has pulled on the shirt for Liverpool, he has been immaculate. He has been brilliant.

“He’s so unfortunate, as he knows, that Liverpool has the best goalkeeper in the world and that’s really hard to take. As much as I would love him to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, I think I can probably see him having to go to play regular football because it’s what he deserves. As much as he loves Liverpool, he should be playing week in, week out.”

He added: “As a Liverpool fan, I’d love to see him go abroad. I think it would be great for him. I’m looking at the top teams here and there’s some teams like Tottenham that need a better goalkeeper…Manchester United need a better keeper! But he’s not going there!

“He could play for any team in the Premier League but personally you know I’d say it’s one of the top teams in Europe that he deserves. Italy, Spain, Germany or whatever. I think that would be perfect for him, I really do.”