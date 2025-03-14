“Big outlay” – Liverpool legend thinks Reds could make these four signings for £150m

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has made it clear he thinks the club could end up having to embark on a major spending spree in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds are having a great season on the pitch, but Arne Slot is still working almost entirely with the same squad Jurgen Klopp had last season.

Away from the pitch, there will also be major alarm bells going off at Anfield as all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

“This guy is NUTS! How am I going to deal with him?” – which Man Utd star left Rio Ferdinand stunned in his first training session?

This could end up being an absolute disaster for Liverpool, who will ideally want to keep all three players, and certainly not lose any of them for free.

Discussing the situation, ex-Red Aldridge made it clear that if Salah and Alexander-Arnold leave, it could mean the club has to be prepared to splash the cash on four new signings.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool given £150m transfer message by club legend

“I think the manager’s got to see what happens with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk first before he knows what he’s got to do,” Aldridge told Vegastars.

“I’d probably get a right-back who can play left-back, a centre-forward and then maybe another top midfield player. If Mo goes and Trent goes, we could be looking at four players and a big outlay with no money coming in.

“They’re going to have to spend at least £150 million.”

More Stories / Latest News
Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bruno Guimaraes
Bid prepared: Liverpool face serious competition for potential €50-60m transfer
Oliver Glasner and his coaching staff
Palace in advanced talks to agree deal with experienced midfielder
Ruben Amorim at his post-match press conference
Ruben Amorim makes “losing our minds” claim as he discusses his Man United plan

Aldridge also spoke about Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool this summer – something he thinks now looks pretty inevitable for the backup goalkeeper.

After the relative stability of last summer, it looks like we’re sure to see plenty of change at LFC this year, and it will be interesting to see how it affects the club and the job Slot has been able to do so far.

More Stories Arne Slot John Aldridge Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. We need a left back
    We need a striker
    We need a wide right player
    We need a young centre back
    Total cost 40 million
    We sell 7 players we get 170
    Million
    We buy 210 million 40 million deficit

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *