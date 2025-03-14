“Big outlay” – Liverpool legend thinks Reds could make these four signings for £150m

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has made it clear he thinks the club could end up having to embark on a major spending spree in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds are having a great season on the pitch, but Arne Slot is still working almost entirely with the same squad Jurgen Klopp had last season.

Away from the pitch, there will also be major alarm bells going off at Anfield as all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

This could end up being an absolute disaster for Liverpool, who will ideally want to keep all three players, and certainly not lose any of them for free.

Discussing the situation, ex-Red Aldridge made it clear that if Salah and Alexander-Arnold leave, it could mean the club has to be prepared to splash the cash on four new signings.

Liverpool given £150m transfer message by club legend

“I think the manager’s got to see what happens with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk first before he knows what he’s got to do,” Aldridge told Vegastars.

“I’d probably get a right-back who can play left-back, a centre-forward and then maybe another top midfield player. If Mo goes and Trent goes, we could be looking at four players and a big outlay with no money coming in.

“They’re going to have to spend at least £150 million.”

Aldridge also spoke about Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool this summer – something he thinks now looks pretty inevitable for the backup goalkeeper.

After the relative stability of last summer, it looks like we’re sure to see plenty of change at LFC this year, and it will be interesting to see how it affects the club and the job Slot has been able to do so far.