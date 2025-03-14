Revealed: Arsenal & Liverpool want €50m winger, he’s open to transfer this summer

Malick Fofana in action for Lyon (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs keen on the potential transfer of Lyon wonderkid winger Malick Fofana this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Fofana is open to leaving Lyon, and that he could cost around €50m.

The talented 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and his performances have caught the eye of some big names, such as Arsenal and Liverpool, but also others in the Premier League and beyond.

Fofana is also understood to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, though no decision has been made yet on his future.

So far, there have also not been any approaches made for Fofana, but it’s clear that he’s appreciated after positive scouting reports from several clubs.

What next for Malick Fofana as transfer suitors grow?

Fofana’s reputation is improving all the time, and it’s hard to imagine him staying at Lyon for much longer as he seems ready for the next step in his career.

It’s certainly easy to see him being a good fit at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta could do with more attacking depth after a difficult season with injuries and inconsistent form in the final third of the pitch.

The Belgium international wouldn’t necessarily be a starter straight away for the Gunners, but he could be a good long-term option to come in and develop his game initially as a squad player.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also make sense as a good destination for Fofana, as the Reds might soon need to make changes in attack as well.

Mohamed Salah is near the end of his contract, while Diogo Jota has been really injury prone, so there could perhaps be a role for Fofana in Arne Slot’s side pretty quickly.