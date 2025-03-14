Manchester United ready to blow Arsenal & Chelsea out of the water for €58m star

Ruben Amorim and Nico Williams (Photo by Carl Recine, Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club ready to try a transfer move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The Spain international has also been strongly linked with Arsenal and Chelsea several times in the recent past, but reports now suggest Man Utd could be moving into an increasingly strong position.

The Red Devils urgently need a top signing in attack this summer, and it looks like the club will give Ruben Amorim the resources to bring in this big name.

United will likely sell flops like Marcus Rashford and Antony this summer, and there are even question marks about Alejandro Garnacho.

That could then free up funds for MUFC to go all out for Williams.

Where should Nico Williams go next amid major transfer battle?

It looks like Williams will have plenty of options if he decides to leave Athletic this summer, having also been linked with Barcelona last year.

On that occasion, the talented 22-year-old decided to stay put for one more year, but it seems unlikely he’ll be there for much longer.

If United end up landing Williams, it could mean a major change of approach will be needed for both of the London giants this summer.

Leroy Sane has also been linked with Arsenal, and given that he’s close to becoming a free agent, it’s easy to imagine that’s an option Chelsea will look at as well.

Williams is a particularly special talent, though, and a player with his best years still ahead of him, so it would be pretty significant if United could persuade him to join them now.

It’s not been an easy start for Ruben Amorim since he replaced Erik ten Hag as manager, but he was given two exciting young signings to work with in January as Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven joined.

We’ll perhaps see more of the same this summer, with Williams a real statement signing that could help launch this project if it works out.

Williams himself, however, might do well to consider if somewhere like Arsenal or Chelsea could be better for him, as so many top players have gone backwards at United in recent times.