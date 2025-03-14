Club accelerate contract talks amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd transfer threat

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal lining up for Barcelona (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly set to accelerate talks over a new contract for star player Raphinha amid transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Brazil international has been one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe this season, and it’s easy to see why there’s growing interest in him.

With a record of 24 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Barca, it’s clear the former Leeds man is not someone they can afford to lose.

According to Fichajes, the Catalan giants are now hoping to tie Raphinha down to a new deal as one of the priorities for club director Deco.

It took some time for Barcelona to see Raphinha at his best, but he’s been almost unplayable this season and he’ll surely be vital to the club’s future plans.

Raphinha transfer is surely now impossible for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd

Raphinha would undoubtedly be a dream signing for numerous top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, but it’s hard to see a deal happening now.

The 28-year-old will surely be given a big new contract as a reward for his fantastic performances, and selling him would be a pretty suicidal move by Barca.

Still, Liverpool might be someone who’d do particularly well to break the bank for Raphinha amid fears over Mohamed Salah leaving on a free transfer.

Salah is nearly at the end of his contract and Raphinha could be the perfect like-for-like replacement to become the main man in Arne Slot’s front three.

Arsenal would also do well to bring in someone like Raphinha as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

United, meanwhile, could really do with upgrades on loaned-out flops like Antony and Marcus Rashford, while Raphinha would also surely be an improvement on the inconsistent Alejandro Garnacho.

Still, in all likelihood we’ve probably already seen the last of Raphinha in the Premier League.