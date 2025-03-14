Bid prepared: Liverpool face serious competition for potential €50-60m transfer

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

However, the Reds are set to face strong competition from Tottenham for the Algeria international’s signature, according to TheBoyHotspur.

Ait-Nouri has impressed during his time with Wolves and it’s little surprise to see that so many big names are eyeing him up ahead of the summer.

The report from TheBoyHotspur also mentions the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City as potential suitors for Ait-Nouri.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside have previously also been told about Arsenal looking at the 23-year-old.

TheBoyHotspur claim Wolves value Ait-Nouri at around €50-60m, and Spurs are ready to try tabling an opening offer of around €35m for the player.

Where will Rayan Ait-Nouri end up this summer?

Wolves haven’t had the best season, so one imagines there’s surely a chance they’ll be losing some of their biggest names in the next transfer window.

We’ve heard a lot about Matheus Cunha after his fine form, while Ait-Nouri seems like another obvious target for a number of big clubs.

Tottenham could do well to land Ait-Nouri, but one imagines he’d also have a key role to play at Liverpool due to their need for a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.

Another top young Premier League left-back being linked with LFC is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, with the Mail‘s recent report suggesting he’s the club’s priority in that position.

Still, Ait-Nouri is another fine option for Liverpool to consider, so it will be interesting to see who they decide to focus on in the weeks and months ahead.

Spurs’ interest in Ait-Nouri, however, could complicate things, so Liverpool might do well to decide quickly how they want to approach this deal.