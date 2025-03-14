“It’s hard…” – Ruben Amorim makes worrying “trust” claim about Manchester United star

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Matthijs de Ligt of Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted it can sometimes be hard for Bruno Fernandes as he doesn’t trust his teammates enough.

The Portugal international is a hugely important player for Man Utd, as he showed with yet another memorable display against Real Sociedad last night.

Fernandes hit a hat-trick to help the Red Devils to a 4-1 win that books their place in the next round of the Europa League.

This performance also followed Fernandes scoring a sublime free-kick in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

It’s clear the 30-year-old is enjoying his football at the moment, but that hasn’t always been the case this season.

Ruben Amorim gives insight into Bruno Fernandes “trust” issue

Speaking after the game last night, Amorim explained why Fernandes can sometimes appear to lose control and discipline in games, as he tries to do too much all at once.

It seems this could be an issue with the former Sporting Lisbon star not always trusting the rest of his teammates to do the job, leading him to try doing it for them.

“It’s hard for a player like Bruno. He wants to win really badly, sometimes too much,” Amorim said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s not a bad thing, but sometimes he goes around different positions, he doesn’t trust his teammates. He can show that frustration, but he’s always there.

“He’s a guy who can play one game and then will be ready to play in a different position. He can take set-pieces, score penalties, press high and play in transitions in the last 15 minutes of games.

“Sometimes I need [someone in] this team someone to take the ball to the last third. I use Bruno, pushed him a little bit back.”

Fernandes is sure to be key for United if they are to stand any chance of winning the Europa League this season.