Ruben Amorim makes “losing our minds” claim as he discusses his Man United plan

Ruben Amorim at his post-match press conference (Hayters)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made an interesting claim about how he feels his team are progressing since he took over at Old Trafford.

It’s not been an easy start to life at Man Utd for Amorim, who inherited a struggling side from Erik ten Hag when he moved over from Sporting Lisbon earlier this season.

Amorim did impressive work at Sporting and he seems committed to sticking with the playing style and philosophy that made him a success there.

However, that’s proven tricky with the squad he’s currently working with at United, though he seems to now be seeing signs of progress.

Speaking at his press conference after the Red Devils’ victory over Real Sociedad last night, the Portuguese tactician sounded optimistic that his players are getting used to his ideas.

Ruben Amorim explains Manchester United players are no longer losing their minds after conceding

It seems Amorim is aware that there was some panic that would set in when United previously conceded goals.

However, the 40-year-old now says he feels MUFC are staying calmer as they’re gaining a better understanding of his ideas and more faith in his plan.

“I feel that in the last games we understand better what we want to do,” Amorim said.

“We are better understanding the plan for the games. We are not suffering one goal and then losing our minds and suffering another goal.

“We are understanding the moments of the game, and also we are understanding better the way we want to play.”

This is certainly encouraging from a United perspective, and a good run in the Europa League will surely continue to give these players confidence.

Amorim will hope this progress can continue and that he can then do even more with this team after a full pre-season in the summer.