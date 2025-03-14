Tammy Abraham reacts during AC Milan vs Verona (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

West Ham United are being tipped to pursue the transfer of AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Milan from Roma, and one imagines his future will be something that’s up for discussion at the end of the season.

Abraham has shown plenty of promise throughout his career, even if things didn’t quite work out for him in a competitive Chelsea squad.

Things also went downhill for Abraham at Roma after initially getting off to a strong start, and it will be interesting to see if he could revive his career back in the Premier League.

Former scout Mick Brown has been discussing Abraham’s future, and has tipped the England international to be someone who could make sense for West Ham as a new addition up front.

West Ham tipped to pursue Tammy Abraham transfer

“There isn’t an abundance of strikers out there,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They have to be firstly good enough for West Ham, and secondly, available.

“Then, people like Abraham come along and it’s up to the scouts to make their judgements.

“When we took him at Villa, he scored 26 goals and got us promoted.

“He’s got a lot of frustrating elements to his game, but he’s got plenty of positives too.

“He’s a bit like Ollie Watkins in that he wants to play on the shoulder of the defender and he’s always prepared to run in behind and drift across the forward line.

“He gives defenders plenty of problems, and because of his size, he causes all sorts of issues.

“But if he gets a good chance, he’s just as likely to miss it as he is to score, he’s a bit inconsistent and I don’t know whether he’s ironed that out yet.

“He’s been over to Italy, worked on his game, and he’s definitely somebody who could come into this West Ham team and make a difference.

“Their scouts have been watching him and they’ll have the answers to the questions I raised before.

“Then, it will be up to them to decide whether he’s one they’re going to make a move.

“Given his availability, price tag which I expect will be fairly low, and possible role in the side, I think he’s one they could go for.”

West Ham fans would surely love seeing a bit more fire-power and quality up front soon, and Abraham looks like someone who’d be worth gambling on.

Given his struggles in Italy in recent times, this is surely a realistic deal and decent opportunity for a number of mid-table clubs to consider.