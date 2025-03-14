Exclusive: Man United eyeing transfer of €40m wonderkid who wants to leave his current club

Levi Colwill, Tyler Dibling, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Julian Finney, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among a long list of clubs eyeing up the potential €40m transfer of Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Dibling has caught the eye for the Saints this season, even if it’s generally been a really poor campaign for the club as they look certain to be relegated.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Dibling is unhappy with life at Southampton and wants to leave this summer, putting a host of top clubs on alert.

“This guy is NUTS! How am I going to deal with him?” – which Man Utd star left Rio Ferdinand stunned in his first training session?

Man Utd are among the 19-year-old’s suitors, while there is also particularly strong interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.

CaughtOffside understands that other Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham have also shown an interest in Dibling, who is likely to be allowed to leave for around €40m.

Tyler Dibling transfer looks like one to watch for this summer

It’s very hard to see Dibling staying at Southampton for much longer, with the club failing to persuade the player to even enter into negotiations over a new contract.

The talented teenager will likely be aware that he’s capable of playing at a far higher level than this, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

United will understandably be keen to overhaul their squad this summer, and a top young attacking midfielder like this could be an ideal start for Ruben Amorim.

Still, it remains to be seen if Dibling will be that tempted by a move to Old Trafford right now, with the Red Devils’ project still looking some way from really getting off the ground.

The England Under-21 international will also surely be aware of quite how many fine footballers have gone backwards at United in recent times, so he might feel he’d be better off choosing someone like Leipzig or Villa, who have done some smart recruitment and who seem to improve year on year.