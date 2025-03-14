Palace in advanced talks to agree deal with experienced midfielder

Oliver Glasner and his coaching staff (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly now in advanced contract talks with 29-year-old midfield player Will Hughes.

The Eagles are clearly keen to keep hold of Hughes, and it’s being reported that they’ve made good progress on tying him down to a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Palace are working to ensure they can reach an agreement with Hughes before he becomes a free agent this summer.

“This guy is NUTS! How am I going to deal with him?” – which Man Utd star left Rio Ferdinand stunned in his first training session?

Despite this saga dragging on a little longer than anyone would have liked, it seems Hughes remains a key part of Oliver Glasner’s future plans.

Hughes has made over 30 appearances for Glasner’s side this season, so it makes sense for the club to now try to get him to commit to renewing his contract.

Will Hughes to stay at Crystal Palace?

It seems nothing is done just yet, but Palace fans will surely be optimistic about this key player putting pen to paper soon enough.

It would certainly be a blow to lose Hughes when there’s already uncertainty about a number of the club’s other key players.

Glasner has done an impressive job during his time in charge at Selhurst Park, despite the blow of losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer.

There has also been speculation about others like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, while one imagines Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta could be names to watch as well.

Hughes is perhaps not in that category of player, but he’s an underrated part of this Palace squad, and they’d surely be better off keeping him than losing him, especially on a free transfer.