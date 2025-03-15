Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the hunt for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, and they may already have their man in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman, who even outshone the Egyptian in a vote for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, helped his side to overturn Liverpool in the Champions League midweek.

Salah’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in the summer and rumours swirling about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

In response, Liverpool are reportedly preparing a blockbuster €100 million bid for Dembele, whose goal in the Champions League tie proved crucial for PSG. According to Fichajes, the winger’s recent form has reignited the Reds’ interest, making a club-record bid a genuine possibility.

Dembele has rediscovered his best self at PSG after a turbulent spell at Barcelona, who splashed €135 million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, the German club’s record sale.

Ousmane Dembele finally thriving in the French capital

Now fully fit and firing, the French winger has racked up 21 goals since the start of the year. But of course replacing Salah won’t be straightforward as the Liverpool talisman thrives as a wide playmaker, whereas Dembele operates more as an inside forward, driving at defenders and cutting inside from the wing rather than creating from central areas.

Dembele has been one of the standout players this season, and his performances have placed him firmly in the Ballon d’Or discussion alongside Salah and Barcelona’s Raphinha. In a poll conducted by L’Equipe, the Frenchman ran away with 40.9% of the vote.

It’s not clear if PSG would be open to any sale for Dembele, especially given how good his form has been this season. But they have been linked to a move for Salah before.