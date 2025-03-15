Mikel Arteta wants Martin Zubimendi and a deal is at an advanced stage (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is now at an advanced stage, according to David Ornstein.

With Andrea Berta stepping in as the new sporting director, Arsenal are expected to spend big this summer. In fact, they could break their own transfer records as they push to finally turn title hopes into reality.

One of Arsenal’s long-standing targets is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and it looks like a deal is finally within reach. The Gunners have been working on this move for months, and unlike past suitors like Real Madrid and Liverpool, they’ve managed to convince the 26-year-old to seriously consider a switch.

Insider David Ornstein has now confirmed that negotiations are ‘very advanced,’ and Arsenal are optimistic that it’s only a matter of time before everything is finalised.

Martin Zubimendi release clause could be sticking point for Arsenal

The biggest sticking point remains the transfer fee. Zubimendi’s contract includes a €60 million release clause, which Sociedad would prefer to be paid in full. Arsenal, however, are exploring ways to structure the deal differently, which will potentially offer slightly more in exchange for better payment terms.

Whatever happens, this will be a major investment, and according to Ornstein, Arsenal will likely need to make at least one big sale to fund all their planned signings.

“I think if Arsenal are going to commit huge expense on a striker, and if Zubimendi gets done, it’s surely inevitable there needs to be resources raised from a sale or multiple,” Ornstein noted. “It wouldn’t shock me to see a notable player depart this summer but, at the time of writing, I don’t know who that might be.”