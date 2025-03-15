(Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are keen on signing the Barcelona midfield mainstay Marc Casado.

The Gunners haven’t been at their best this season. Manchester City’s dip in form opened the door for a potential title push, but they haven’t capitalised on the opportunity. While they could still end the season on a high with the Champions League title, people at the club have already started looking at options to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The North London club need more quality in the centre of the park. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are keen on signing Barcelona sensation Marc Casado. Mikel Arteta considers him an ideal fit for his system and they are considering making a move next summer.

After coming up the ranks at La Masia, Casado earned a promotion to the first team last summer. He already has 40 appearances at the highest level and 35 of those have come in the ongoing campaign.

The young defensive midfielder has made quite a name for himself thanks to his ability to win back the ball and control the tempo of the game. He is already an integral part of Hansi Flick’s plans but some clubs want to prise him away from the Catalan giants. He has been described as “an animal” by Luis De La Fuente in the past.

He has been linked with Chelsea recently. Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Arsenal very keen on Casado

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have shown the most interest in signing the Spanish international, who could end up becoming one of the world’s best in his position. Not only can he shield the backline, but the 21-year-old can also help create.

The Gunners have been looking to add another number six to their squad and Casado could be a great acquisition for the short as well as the long-run. But, signing him from Barcelona won’t be easy as they don’t intend on negotiating his departure.

He is considered the present as well as the future of the Spanish club. They want to build their new project around him and the North London club might have to put forward a crazy bid to convince them to negotiate.