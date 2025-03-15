Unai Emery during Aston Villa's win over Club Brugge (Photo by Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to further bolster his squad by signing Real Betis mainstay Isco.

Aston Villa have taken giant strides under the guidance of Unai Emery. Over the last few transfer windows, they have managed to sign some extraordinary players and they want to carry on in a similar fashion.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Premier League club are plotting a raid on Real Betis for Isco. His exceptional performances have caught the eye of the English club’s manager. He has asked his sporting director, Monchi, to do everything in his power to secure the former Real Madrid star’s services. He has 12 goal contributions this season.

Isco has been linked with a move to England in the past as well. Clubs like Everton were keen on him in the past.

Isco was at the peak of his powers while he was playing for Los Blancos. He won five Champions League titles at Real Madrid. Following his departure in the summer of 2022, things haven’t been that great for the Spanish midfielder. But, he seems to have regained his best form under Manuel Pellegrini.

Isco has been impressive for Betis

The 32-year-old has been the go-to man at Betis this season. Since returning to action towards the end of 2024, he has been on fire. In just 18 outings, he has eight goals and four assists. His standout performances have put him on the radar of quite a few clubs, but Villa appear to be the front-runner.

They already have a lot of quality in their midfield but believe Isco’s experience and his versatility could further bolster their squad. He can be an ideal fit for Emery’s system, and his creativity could bring the best of their star-studded attack.

Isco could end up being one of their leaders but they won’t find it easy to prise him away from Betis. The Spanish club consider him an integral part of their project, and they will try their best to keep hold of him. They might even try offering him a new deal or securing a more competitive project to ensure he stays around.