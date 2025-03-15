“Crazy money” – Man United star rejected “big proposal” to leave Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes reportedly rejected big money to leave the club for a move to Saudi Arabia in both summer 2023 and 2024.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest YouTube video, with the Italian journalist playing down other speculation about the Portugal international.

Although there was some talk of Paris Saint-Germain being keen on Fernandes, Romano insists he was never a top target for them.

Instead, it seems Fernandes’ strongest suitors were clubs in the Saudi Pro League, though he decided to reject crazy money to remain loyal to the Red Devils.

Man Utd fans will be delighted that Fernandes decided to stay as he’s once again having a superb season for the club, with 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far.

What Fabrizio Romano said about Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes may not have been that concrete an option for PSG, but it seems the Saudi interest was very real, according to Romano.

“Bruno has always been super committed, super serious,” Romano said.

He added: “The real proposal he had on the table … big proposal was from Saudi. There was crazy money on the table for Bruno Fernandes in summer 2023, two years ago, and also in summer 2024 they wanted Bruno again.

“But Bruno decided to stay at Man United, to respect Man United, to be committed for Man United.

“He loves the club. He loves the feeling he has with all the people of the club. He wants to win at Manchester United.”

Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the finest attacking midfield players in the world on his day, and it would have been devastating for MUFC to lose him.

There aren’t many players out there who could realistically replace Fernandes, with the former Sporting Lisbon man remaining one of the most important parts of this project as the club looks to rebuild and compete for major trophies again.