Real Madrid identify five top transfer targets, including Liverpool star & Tottenham duo

Cristian Romero celebrates with his Tottenham teammates
Cristian Romero celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly put together a list of around five transfer targets for this summer, which includes big names from Liverpool and Tottenham.

As has been widely reported for some time now, the Spanish giants are keen to snap up Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer.

But another right-back option for Real could be Spurs star Pedro Porro, according to TEAMtalk, who add that Los Blancos are also looking for centre-backs.

The report goes on to say that another Tottenham player on Madrid’s radar is Cristian Romero, who could have an asking price of around £60m.

Other central defenders that the La Liga giants like include Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, according to TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid set sights on defender transfers

Cristian Romero in action for Tottenham Hotspur
Cristian Romero in action for Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It seems Real are eager to strengthen at the back this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side already clearly very well stocked in attack.

Kylian Mbappe and Endrick moved to the Bernabeu last summer, joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes up front.

Still, in defence there have been some issues for Madrid, with Eder Militao and David Alaba both missing a lot of games due to injury.

Dani Carvajal has also missed much of the season so far, and Alexander-Arnold or Porro could be fine long-term successors to the ageing Spaniard.

Spurs surely need to keep hold of their key players, though, with the likes of Romero and Porro sure to be a key part of the club’s future.

It’s been a difficult season for THFC, and selling some of their more proven and experienced players seems like an unwise move right now.

Ange Postecoglou has a largely youthful squad that would surely only suffer even more if some of the older heads were to move on.

