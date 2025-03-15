Agreement reached: Chelsea have finalised €22m transfer in the last few hours

Dario Essugo and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Fran Santiago, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign talented young Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo for €22m for next season.

The Blues seemingly have a deal all wrapped up after finalising everything in the last few hours, according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The talented 20-year-old is currently on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting Lisbon, and looks like a big prospect who could have an exciting future in the game.

Chelsea are well known for targeting the world’s best young players under their current ownership, and Essugo looks like the latest to be heading to Stamford Bridge.

The report from A Bola also notes that CFC have won the race for Essugo’s Sporting teammate Geovany Quenda, so it’s an exciting double raid by the west London giants.

Chelsea continue their youth policy, but is it working?

Chelsea have done well to snap up another big talent like Essugo, but some fans will surely be questioning if another young player like this is really what they need.

Enzo Maresca has done a decent job with Chelsea this season, but the team is still some way from being the force it used to be for so much of the Roman Abramovich era.

Perhaps these young players will eventually develop into a world class side that can challenge for major trophies, but it’s a bit of a gamble, and so far it doesn’t look that close to paying off.

At the same time, however, there are no guarantees when you buy bigger names with more experience either.

Chelsea should perhaps be applauded for trying to think more long-term and for adopting a more sustainable approach, but it will clearly require patience from the club’s fans.