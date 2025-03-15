Alexander Isak has been extensively linked with a move away from St James' Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle will find it ‘complicated’ to keep hold of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies are facing a hugely important final few months of the season. On Sunday, they are vying for their first major piece of silverware since 1955 when they take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the Swede but they face a battle with Arsenal to secure the signature of the former Real Sociedad striker.

“If you ever think about doing something like that again, your backside will be OUT that door before it touches the ground!” – which former Man Utd star almost got kicked out by Fergie?

Isak also features prominently on the Gunner’s shortlist, but Benjamin Sesko is seen as better value for money. Either way, Newcastle do not want to sell the 25-year-old under any circumstances and are actively trying to extend his contract.

However, Newcastle’s hand could be forced if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. They are currently sixth in the Premier League, level on points with Man City. Finishing fifth should be enough to get into Europe’s premier competition, but only five points separate fifth and tenth.

Midfield has also been in the news a lot lately as he is once again attracting attention. Arsenal have been mooted as a potential option, although we understand that their admiration is more historic than contemporary.

Alexander Isak transfer: What has Fabrizio Romano said?

Nevertheless, transfer insider Romano predicts that it will be hugely difficult for Newcastle to keep hold of their two most prized possessions this summer.

“Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars for sure, but it won’t be easy,” Romano told GiveMeSport. “Big proposals are coming, especially for Isak. It will be complicated to keep both.”

Meanwhile, Isak spoke about his future to The Times“I think I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer but yeah, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet. About my future, it’s nothing really I think about. I’ve said many times during a season, just focus on the job and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday.

“As I have said many times, I don’t really look too much or think too much about my future.