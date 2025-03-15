Arsenal flags on display. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants to bring Thomas Partey back to the club.

Atletico Madrid have been a force to reckon with all season but they suffered a massive blow as rivals Real Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League. While they are very much in the race for the La Liga title, they have already started exploring ways to add more quality to their squad.

Diego Simeone seeks experience and a strong physical presence in the centre of the park, as a result, he wants to reunite with one of his former stars. According to a report from Fichajes, the Argentine manager wants to sign Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian international has been a part of the Arsenal setup since 2020. While he has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s team, he appears set to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season. His contract is running out and he does not seem to be interested in a renewal. Partey is eager to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

With him potentially available on a free transfer, multiple top clubs from across Europe are after his signature. Barcelona are one of the clubs that want to sign the 31-year-old, who still has a lot of football left in him. But their financial situation could pose a hurdle to their plans.

Parety set to return?

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are keen on re-signing him. He was a key figure in Simeone’s team for almost five years before he ended up moving to England. The Argentine manager is well aware of his abilities and believes he could be the perfect fit for his system. He seeks more competition in the centre of the park and Partey’s arrival can surely help his cause.

Partey has been labelled as “outstanding” by Roy Keane in the past. His strength and strong physical presence could also help those around him. Simeone has already requested the signing of the veteran midfielder. While both Barcelona and Atletico are willing to hand him a signing fee, the Madrid-based outfit do have an advantage as they have a stable financial condition and a strong connection with the player from back in the day.