Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a move away from Turkish club Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Nigerian right back will be out of contract in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Leeds United. The Championship outfit are looking to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer would have been a masterstroke from them.

Osayi-Samuel has been linked with Crystal Palace as well. Meanwhile, Leeds have been long-term admirers.

He has the quality to succeed in English football and he could have been a very useful player for the Whites. Leeds are currently chasing promotion to the Premier League, and they are well placed to return to the top flight.

They need to tighten up at the back and Osayi-Samuel would have been an important player for Leeds. However, the defender has now revealed that he has been promised a new contract at Bache. His current deal expires in the summer and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can sort out an agreement.

“I really want to play for this team,” Osayi-Samuel said via LeedsUnitedNews. “My contract ends at the end of the season. I will talk to the president about this. They said they will offer me a new contract. “Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, what things happen.”

Transfer blow for Leeds

The development will certainly come as a major blow for Leeds who were hoping to secure his signature. If Fenerbahce offer him a new deal, the 27-year-old is likely to sign it. Competing at the Turkish club will certainly be more attractive for the Nigerian defender.

Leeds are competing in the second division and there are no guarantees that they will be able to survive in the top flight next season, if they secure promotion. At Fenerbahce, he will be able to compete at a high-level consistently.