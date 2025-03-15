Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted he may have set his team up differently in hindsight after their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds found themselves 2-0 down inside 30 minutes, with Koki Saito’s stunning strike and Steve Cook’s unmarked header giving QPR a commanding early lead. The visitors, however, responded well in the second half, forcing an own goal from Morgan Fox before Jayden Bogle equalised in the 51st minute.

Despite Leeds’ resilience, Farke was left to rue a key decision he made on the morning of the game. The German coach revealed he had strongly considered starting Ilia Gruev in midfield but ultimately opted for the more creative Joe Rothwell, who had impressed in Leeds’ midweek win over Millwall.

Rothwell, however, struggled to replicate his midweek form, with QPR’s physicality causing problems for Leeds from the outset. Farke suggested that having Gruev in the midfield might have helped the team handle those early challenges better.

Leeds have shown a habit of recovering from losing positions in recent weeks, having overturned deficits to beat both Sunderland and Sheffield United. However, they fell just short this time, settling for a point at Loftus Road.

Daniel Farke selection choices following Leeds game with QPR

While the comeback showcased Leeds’ fighting spirit, Farke’s regret over his midfield selection highlights how fine the margins can be in a promotion race.