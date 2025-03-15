Daniel Farke opened up on the matter (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted he may have set his team up differently in hindsight after their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Leeds found themselves 2-0 down inside 30 minutes, with Koki Saito’s stunning strike and Steve Cook’s unmarked header giving QPR a commanding early lead. The visitors, however, responded well in the second half, forcing an own goal from Morgan Fox before Jayden Bogle equalised in the 51st minute.
Despite Leeds’ resilience, Farke was left to rue a key decision he made on the morning of the game. The German coach revealed he had strongly considered starting Ilia Gruev in midfield but ultimately opted for the more creative Joe Rothwell, who had impressed in Leeds’ midweek win over Millwall.
Rothwell, however, struggled to replicate his midweek form, with QPR’s physicality causing problems for Leeds from the outset. Farke suggested that having Gruev in the midfield might have helped the team handle those early challenges better.
“Today, I was a bit unhappy with myself. I thought until the early hours whether to play Gruev for our defensive side, to show resilience,” Farke said.
“I had the green light from the medics that everyone was good to go. I was a bit too greedy and wanted to dominate the game. Once you’re then 2-0 down, then you have to take some risks and not be defensive. So it was a bit too late [for Gruev] to play a role.
“If you’re too lazy to move out then they do the give and go and cross. It’s a bit difficult. I’m a bit self critical of myself.”