Not Alexander Isak: Liverpool line up another potential striker transfer for over £100m

Arne Slot and Julian Alvarez (Photo by Julian Finney, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to spend huge money on a new striker in this summer’s transfer window, and Alexander Isak isn’t the only name on their list.

The Sweden international is one of the most talked about attacking talents in world football right now after his superb form for Newcastle.

It’s easy to imagine Isak being a hit for a club like Liverpool, who surely need an upgrade on the misfiring Darwin Nunez as soon as possible.

Still, Isak looks like a difficult target to obtain, and a report from Anfield Watch claims that another option for the Reds could be Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international has been in superb form this season since joining Atletico from Manchester City.

Julian Alvarez transfer has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time

Anfield Watch report that Alvarez is a player Liverpool have been keen on in the past, though Man City ended up winning the race for his signature as a youngster.

The 25-year-old did well as a squad player at City, but he has taken his game up a level since moving to Madrid last summer.

With 22 goals in 43 games in all competitions, it’s clear that Alvarez is good enough to be starting regularly for a top club.

If Liverpool cannot land Isak, fans would surely be very happy with Alvarez as an alternative.

Still, Anfield Watch state that the former City man will cost at least £100m, so this is another deal that surely won’t be straightforward to get over the line.

Atletico are an ambitious club and won’t want to sell a key player like Alvarez after just one season, even if they have cashed in on their star names in the past.

This will certainly be an intriguing saga to watch out for in the weeks and months ahead.