Nico Schlotterbeck could replace Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping their options open in case Virgil van Dijk leaves on a free transfer this summer, with three defenders reportedly on their radar.

According to Christian Falk, the Reds are considering Nico Schlotterbeck, Marc Guehi, and Konstantinos Koulierakis as possible replacements for their captain.

The Dutchman’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and while negotiations have been ongoing for months, no extension has been agreed. Van Dijk has played down concerns over his future, insisting there’s no rush to make a decision – but with time running out, speculation is growing.

Recent reports have even linked the 32-year-old with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, where Al-Hilal are said to be willing to offer a massive deal to lure him away from Anfield.

If Van Dijk does leave, Liverpool will face the daunting task of replacing a player who has been one of Europe’s best defenders for years.

That’s why the Merseyside club are already scouting potential successors. Schlotterbeck, Guehi, and Koulierakis are all younger options who could step in to fill the void, though none would be an easy like-for-like replacement.

Who could replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool?

For now, Van Dijk remains a Liverpool player, but with his contract situation unresolved, the club is preparing for all possibilities.

“This is true. We at BILD revealed this week. Liverpool have Nico Schlotterbeck on their list, which is truly an honour,” he said.

“He would be Virgil van Dijk’s successor. However, yes, it’s not yet… to the point where you could say it’s really very, very concrete.

“You have to say, they’re looking for that position. They would also spend money on that position. But there are a few other hot candidates we’ve heard about. Marc Guehi, I hope I’m pronouncing that correctly, from Crystal Palace is said to be right at the top. Market value €40 million. They’d be willing to take that on.”