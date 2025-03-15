Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of SC Braga sensation Roger Fernandes.

While Ruben Amorim hasn’t had the best of starts at Old Trafford, the club is expected to back him and give him a chance to bring in players who could help him better implement his style of play.

The focus will be on signing prospects who can help them in the short as well as the long run.

According to a report via The Theatre of Red, Manchester United want to sign Roger Fernandes as they look to add more quality on the flanks.

While the Red Devils were keen on reuniting Amorim with Geovany Quenda, Chelsea have reportedly won the race to his signature. As a result, United have shifted their focus towards Fernandes, who they have earmarked as one of the potential alternatives to the 17-year-old Sporting CP sensation.

Fernandes was linked with Newcastle a few years ago.

Fernandes could be a future star

At just 19, Fernandes is already a key figure in the Braga first-team. He has been involved in a total of 44 matches this season and has contributed towards 10 goals. He has featured in multiple roles on the right flank and has also stepped in on the left when required.

His blistering pace and versatility make him a perfect fit for Amorim’s system, which heavily relies on wide players. His performances against the best five teams in Portugal over the last 12 months suggest he could be a great signing for United.

He has averaged 9.50 progressive passes, 4.32 carries into the final third, and 6.05 ball recoveries per 90 minutes. These numbers clearly suggest that he could end up being a great wing-back option for Amorim’s team.

Manchester United official are already advancing their interest in the Braga teenage sensation and with the club looking to ensure they do not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, he could be a great budget-friendly option as is currently valued at around €20 million.