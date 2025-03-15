Exclusive: Liverpool rival Aston Villa & Juventus for exciting €30m transfer

Morten Frendrup in action for Genoa (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Genoa’s talented young midfielder Morten Frendrup, CaughtOffside understands.

The 23-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances in Serie A, and it looks like it could become increasingly difficult for Genoa to keep hold of him this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brentford are all keen on bringing Frendrup to England, while Juventus are among his biggest admirers in Italy.

“If you ever think about doing something like that again, your backside will be OUT that door before it touches the ground!” – which former Man Utd star almost got kicked out by Fergie?

Frendrup is a hard-working defensive midfielder who can also operate as a full-back, and Premier League scouts feel he’d be well suited to the English game.

Still, Genoa won’t make it easy for transfer suitors as they’re likely to ask for at least €30m to let the Denmark international go, CaughtOffside understands.

Morten Frendrup transfer: Why Liverpool and others are so keen on the young midfielder

Frendrup is not yet the biggest name in European football, but he’s fast earning himself quite the reputation after his success in Serie A.

In the 2023/24 season, Frendrup led the Italian top flight for balls won (122) and successful tackles (131), while he was also fourth in the league for distance covered.

It seems clear that Frendrup has it in him to move up to a higher level, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes the youngster could be a useful addition to his squad.

Still, there’s already a lot of competition for places in the LFC midfield, so it will be interesting to see if the player himself perhaps leans towards a club like Villa or Brentford, where he could play more often.

Liverpool will surely have a busy summer amid doubts over the future of some of their star players, but midfield doesn’t necessarily look like it would make sense as one of their top priorities.