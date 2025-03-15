Eddie Howe of Newcastle United FC (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes will not push for a move away from Newcastle United despite interest from rivals.

The Brazilian international’s future has been a massive talking point in recent weeks. While there is still over three years left on his deal at the Tyneside club, he has been linked with a move away.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Magpies have received a significant boost in their hopes of keeping Bruno Guimaraes at the club. He has reassured influential figures at the club that he won’t force an exit.

Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on signing him. The Gunners as well as other interested clubs had the opportunity to trigger a £100 million release clause in his contract last summer. But, he ended up staying at Newcastle and has continued to be one of the first names on their team sheet this season.

Guimaraes is a man in demand

While he remains an integral part of Eddie Howe’s plans, there has been a lot of uncertainty around his future. Arsenal remain keen on his signature, while Manchester City are also reportedly in the race to sign him.

Reports have suggested that he could choose to walk away if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. But, the player has reassured them that he won’t agitate for a move away and with his contract running until 2028, they are not in a desperate need to cash in on him.

Guimaraes is fully focused on the task at hand. He wants to help them end their lengthy wait for silverware as they gear up to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Irrespective of how the season ends for Newcastle, the Brazilian won’t put any pressure to part ways, allowing the club to shift their focus on strengthening their squad.