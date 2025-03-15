Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has revealed what Manchester United need to do to secure Martin Zubimendi’s signature in the summer.

An emphatic second-half display against Real Sociedad in the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League secured Manchester United’s spot in the quarter-finals. It was one of their best performances under Ruben Amorim.

While the focus is on finishing the season on a high, the club has already started planning for the summer transfer window. They could end up making a move for Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, as per Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. He feels Amorim may have hinted that he would love to have the 26-year-old Spanish international in his squad.

After missing the first leg, Zubimendi made a comeback in the second leg and while speaking to TNT Sports during a pre-match live broadcast, Amorim was asked about his inclusion. The Portuguese manager was full of praise for the Spanish international.

The Manchester United legend said via UnitedInFocus: “From that interview, the manager quite likes Zubimendi. “If we sell three or four players we might be able to buy him but tonight’s a big night.”

Zubimendi to secure Premier League move?

Zubimendi was on the verge of joining Liverpool last summer but the move collapsed as the player decided to stay in Spain for another season. He has been linked with a move to Arsenal lately, as a result, Manchester United will face a lot of competition for his signature if they do decide to make a move.

More importantly, they are not in the best of financial situations having spent a fortune on player transfers and the appointment of Amorim. As a result, they will have to sell players to raise funds for the summer. Scholes believes they will have to get rid of around three to four players to be able to afford Zubimendi.

Some of their highest-paid players are no longer an important part of their plans. Meanwhile, with Casemiro expected to be on the move, the Spanish international could be an upgrade in that position.