Chelsea have no plans to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United this summer, despite having a clause that could technically allow them to do so.

The 24-year-old winger has shown glimpses of his talent since joining Chelsea on loan, but his performances have been far from spectacular. With just two goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions, he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype.

As part of the loan agreement, Chelsea are obliged to buy Sancho outright if they finish above 15th in the Premier League, a requirement they will comfortably meet under Enzo Maresca.

However, reports had suggested the Blues might look for a way out of the deal, given that no long-term contract was agreed with Sancho before his move.

This means fresh negotiations are needed before the transfer can be finalised. If Chelsea fail to reach an agreement with the player, they technically have the option to send him back to Old Trafford, though doing so would come at a cost.

Chelsea will face costs if they send Jadon Sancho back to Man United

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea would face a hefty financial penalty if they attempted to back out.

The club would be required to reimburse Manchester United for all of Sancho’s wages covered during the loan, plus additional costs, making a return to Old Trafford an unlikely scenario.

Instead, Chelsea are expected to push ahead with the permanent transfer. The final fee could reach up to €30 million, depending on their league position at the end of the season.

Jacobs reports that the Blues are satisfied with Sancho’s contribution so far, and it would be a “surprise” if they decided to walk away from the deal.