Jamie Gittens could be on the move in the summer. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens could be available for a much lower price this summer if his team fails to secure a spot in the Champions League, according to reports from German media.

Gittens, an England youth international, has had a mixed season. He started the campaign strong, impressing early on and earning attention from clubs, with Chelsea thought to be keen.

At one point, Dortmund placed a hefty €100 million price tag on him, hoping to fend off interested suitors. However, his form has since dropped off significantly, and his value may now be in question.

Although Dortmund have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals, they currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga, and the overall disappointing season has taken its toll on Gittens.

His performances have been inconsistent, especially following the firing of Nuri Sahin and the appointment of Niko Kovac as the new head coach. Gittens, once seen as a rising star – has struggled to maintain his early-season form.

If Dortmund fail to secure Champions League football, they could face a difficult decision, as they will need to generate funds, meaning that the Liverpool target could leave.

Jamie Gittens transfer: Dortmund winger could be made available for cheap price

While some reports had suggested Dortmund could demand up to €80 million for the 20-year-old winger, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg hinted that Gittens could be available for a fraction of that price if BVB fails to reach a place in the Champions League.

However, Plettenberg didn’t elaborate on exactly what “really cheap” means, leaving room for interpretation. Ultimately, Gittens’ value will depend heavily on his performances in the final weeks of the season.

If his slump continues, Dortmund will be forced to adjust their expectations, and the €80 million price tag, let alone the €100 million they initially hoped for, may become unrealistic.