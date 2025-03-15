Despite his age, Schar remains a vital part of Eddie Howe’s squad. He’s featured in 31 games across all competitions this season, racking up an impressive 2,658 minutes. In the Premier League alone, he has started 23 of Newcastle’s 24 matches, proving his importance to the team’s defensive setup.
However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, Newcastle have yet to offer an extension. Having spent seven years at the club since his €4 million move from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, Schär is well aware of the realities of football contracts, especially for players in their 30s.
“I like the English sense of humour,” he said. “I like life in this city. The people are friendly. They also sense how much the club means to me now. I’m completely happy. We’ll see in the next few weeks. At 33, you’re no longer the youngest – especially in the Premier League. Considering the current situation, I can generally assume that we’ll find a good fit.
“I have certain wishes. We need to discuss whether my vision aligns with the club’s. That might be the most likely point to discuss.
“We’ll certainly sit down together soon and see how things proceed. From a sporting perspective, everything’s fine for me. It would be in my best interest to extend his time in the Premier League with Newcastle.”