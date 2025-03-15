Fabian Schar has made it clear he’s open to extending his time at Newcastle United beyond this summer – but whether that happens is still up in the air.

Speaking to Blick, the 33-year-old centre-back addressed his future, confirming he has no intention of leaving St James’ Park unless the club decides otherwise.

Despite his age, Schar remains a vital part of Eddie Howe’s squad. He’s featured in 31 games across all competitions this season, racking up an impressive 2,658 minutes. In the Premier League alone, he has started 23 of Newcastle’s 24 matches, proving his importance to the team’s defensive setup.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, Newcastle have yet to offer an extension. Having spent seven years at the club since his €4 million move from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, Schär is well aware of the realities of football contracts, especially for players in their 30s.

Fabian Schar remains key figure under Eddie Howe at Newcastle

While he’s keen to stay, Schar understands Newcastle may be hesitant to offer him a long-term contract due to his age. “That’s something we’ll need to discuss,” he admitted.