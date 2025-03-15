Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jannik Vestergaard, Odsonne Edouard, and Oliver Skipp have reportedly fallen out of favour with the Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

According to Foxes of Leicester, the three players were recently dropped against Chelsea despite not being injured and that has sent out a strong statement regarding their futures at the club.

The report states that on-loan Crystal Palace striker Edouard has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he does not have a future at the King Power Stadium. He has had minimal opportunities at the club and it is evident that the manager does not see him as a key part of the plans going forward. It will be interesting to see if the striker is moved on at the end of the season.

Trio out of favour at Leicester

Meanwhile, Vestergaard has been quite mediocre with his performances and he was quite poor against West Ham United recently. He is clearly not good enough to start for the Foxes right now, and it would not be a surprise if he is shown the door at the end of the season. Leicester need better players if they want to compete in the top flight regularly. The Denmark International has been a shadow of his former self.

Finally, Oliver Skipp has failed to establish himself as an important player for Leicester City since joining the club from Tottenham. The Foxes have multiple defensive midfielders at their disposal and the former Tottenham man seems to have fallen down the pecking order. Things have not gone according to plan for him since moving to the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen whether he can secure an exit in the summer. He needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. Skipp needs regular first team action at this stage of his career and Leicester are unlikely to provide him with that opportunity.