Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sanction the departure of Yves Bissouma.

While the North London club will focus on reinforcing their squad ahead of next season, they will also look to move on a few players who are no longer an important part of their plans.

According to Mick Brown, Spurs are ready to accept offers for Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window. He is not a part of Ange Postecoglou’s long-term plans and the club have already started looking for an ideal replacement.

Brown believes he could be more influential in a deeper role, and he even suggested that the 28-year-old doesn’t really fit into Postecoglou’s system. Tottenham are reportedly looking to bring in a top-level midfielder in the summer and are ready to make room for that signing by offloading the Mali international.

While speaking to Football Insider, the former Tottenham scout said: “I’ve always thought he was a good player. He could be a real asset to somebody, but his form has been really up and down at Tottenham. “I don’t think he fits in with what Postecoglou is trying to do and he’s not really going to be part of his plans in the long-term. They’ve got other options he prefers in that position, and I hear they’re going to look to sign somebody too. So I think they’ll be open to offers for him when the window opens and I can see him leaving the club.”

Bissouma needs to move on

Bissouma joined Spurs in the summer of 2022 after making a name for himself at Brighton. While they were hoping he could end up being one of their mainstays, the move hasn’t really worked out as his levels have dropped in recent years.

Since Bissouma will only have 12 months left on his deal at the end of the season and no talks have been held regarding a renewal, the summer will represent Spurs’ final opportunity to cash in on him. They certainly won’t want to lose him for free in 2026. As a result, they are ready to listen to offers.

While he has been involved in 34 games this season, the majority of those appearances have come because of an injury crisis at the club. Postecoglou doesn’t count on him going forward, which suggests his time at the club is coming to an end. Meanwhile, Spurs scouts are working hard to identify a potential replacement.