Ex-Arsenal star doubts Arteta has the “personality” for this big-name signing

Mikel Arteta and Victor Osimhen (Photo by David Rogers, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has called on the club to bring in Victor Osimhen in this summer’s transfer window.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, having made that surprise move last summer.

At the time, Osimhen was being linked with a host of big clubs, and it came as a bit of a shock when none of those opportunities materialised.

With all due respect to Galatasaray, Osimhen is surely good enough to be playing in a more competitive league, so there seems little prospect of his loan being made permanent.

Gallas would love to see Arsenal take advantage of that, as he thinks the 26-year-old could be a perfect fit for what the Gunners need up front.

Does Mikel Arteta have the personality to work with Victor Osimhen?

Gallas, however, also questioned if he could see Mikel Arteta being the right manager for Osimhen.

The Spanish tactician has clashed with some big personalities in the past, with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil leaving in controversial circumstances.

Discussing Osimhen’s future, Gallas told Prime Casino, as quoted by the Metro: “He’s been performing well for Galatasaray, obviously on loan from Napoli, and he’s only going to be there for a season.”

He added: “He takes the focus of defenders, so he could play with Kai Havertz or another striker. He will be a little bit more free and then he can score goals for the club. So that’s why a striker like him would be good for Arsenal.

“Maybe Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the personality to manage players like Osimhen or to deal with players with personality.

“Big managers like Klopp, Guardiola, Ancelotti, Mourinho and Ferguson. Even Arsene, he had the personality of being our friend, but he knew how to speak to players. You have to know how to speak to your players.

“It doesn’t mean you’re going to have arguments. You have to know how to deal with them, that’s all.”