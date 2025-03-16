Fans of Arsenal wave flags in support from the stands. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Espanyol right back Omar El Hilali.

The 21-year-old has been quite impressive in La Liga and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club according to a report from the Sun.

The player has previously admitted to rejecting Barcelona and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince him to join the club. They could certainly use a quality full back like him. The 21-year-old is capable of operating as a right back as well as a left back. He is versatile enough slot into the role of a central defender as well.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and the Moroccan could develop into a player for Arsenal with the right guidance. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and Arsenal could help him develop into a star.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for any player. It remains to be seen whether the Moroccan is tempted to join Arsenal, if there is a concrete proposal ahead of him on the table.

Arsenal could use Omar El Hilali

Arsenal will need to improve their squad if they want to win the league title. They have fallen short in the last two seasons and they are likely to come up short once again this season. Signing the right players could help them get over the line next year. They have been linked with quality attackers as well.

Arsenal have a talented squad, but they need more depth in the side. The 21-year-old full back will certainly improve them at both ends of the pitch and he is versatile enough to cover multiple areas during rotation and injuries. He could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for Arsenal. If they can sign him for a reasonable price, the deal might even look like a bargain in the long-term.

