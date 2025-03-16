Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes a knee during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Ajax defender Jorrel Hato at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR football, Liverpool are keen on the 19-year-old full back as well, but Arsenal have been following him for two years and they are really keen on getting the deal done. The player has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the full back areas, and the Dutchman would be an exceptional long-term investment. He has shown his quality in the Eredivisie and the European competitions. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well, and he could develop into an important player for Arsenal in the long term.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the players as well, and they need a quality long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish International has been a shadow of his former self and he needs to be replaced in the summer. The 19-year-old would be a superb acquisition and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. They have a strong Dutch contingent at the club and that could give them an edge over Arsenal.

Jorrel Hato could fancy Premier League switch

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will be attractive destinations for the young defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly and both clubs could provide him with that opportunity.

The two clubs have been fighting for major trophies consistently and the opportunity to join them will be quite difficult to turn down. It remains to be seen what the player decides in the summer. The two clubs have the financial muscle to secure an agreement with Ajax as well.