Report: Atletico Madrid join race to sign Man United target with 18 G/A this season

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are set to battle it out for one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Both the clubs are looking for new options in attack as Antoine Griezmann is likely to leave the club at the end of the season due to his contract expiring in 2026.

While both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are struggling at Old Trafford which is expected to force Ruben Amorim to step into the market for a new striker.

According to Teamtalk, Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Diego Simeone’s team are also interested in a move for Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez who is not in the future plans of manager Arne Slot.

Mateta has once again shown his quality this season by scoring 15 goals in all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s side.

His performances have caught the attention of Man United who are set to explore the market for a new forward in the summer.

Mateta has a contract that runs until 2026 and Palace have no intention of selling their star striker.

Atletico Madrid and Man United to fight for Mateta?

The French striker is set to cost £40m but it remains to be seen which clubs wins the race to sign him.

Atletico could come to the Premier League for their transfer shopping this summer and Liverpool’s intention to offload Nunez has come as a major boost for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Premier League leaders have identified the replacements of Nunez. Their primary target would be Alexander Isak of Newcastle United but his staggering price tag could shift their focus towards Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa.

It is a matter of time before Mateta says goodbye to Palace because he has shown that he belongs to the top level and should be playing for a club which is much higher than Palace in the league table.

Along with Mateta, Marc Guehi could also depart Selhurst Park this summer with interest increasing in his services.

