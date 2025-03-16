Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season, and they are lining up potential replacements for the England International.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer.

He said to Football Insider: “Guehi has set a standard which Palace will find difficult to reach with his replacement. Harwood-Bellis is a good talent, a hard-worker and a leader, he’s captained England’s Under-21s side. “He’s not perfect and I think he has a lot of room to improve, but he’s one Palace have been looking at.”

The 23-year-old has done quite well for Southampton this season and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Meanwhile, Guehi is a player in demand and clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle are all keen on securing his signature.

Guehi has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league and he wants to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the country will be hard to turn down. Guehi will want to join a club capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will want Premier League stay

Meanwhile, Southampton are one of the favourites to go down this season and Harwood-Bellis will want to stay in the top flight. The opportunity to join Crystal Palace could be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to compete in the top flight regularly.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Premier League and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could be an important player for Palace next season. He has been linked with West Ham as well.