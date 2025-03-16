Exclusive: Ruben Amorim offered the chance to sign Erik ten Hag target at Man United

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a number of big money signings at the club but not many worked in his favour.

The likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and most others failed to make an impact at the club which ultimately resulted in his sacking at Old Trafford.

There was one midfielder that he actively chased as the manager of Man United and that was Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutch manager had worked with the midfielder at Ajax and wanted to bring him to Old Trafford but the player preferred to stay at Barcelona.

Ten Hag’s dream could now become a reality, albeit without him being in charge of Man United.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United, along with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire in 2026 which has raised questions about his long term future at Hansi Flick’s side.

De Jong, who has made 29 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season, has been offered to Premier League clubs through intermediaries and English clubs have been informed of his availability.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers around €35-40 million for De Jong and the midfielder is open to leaving if he feels he is not valued at Barcelona.

Man United are looking to made additions in all positions

Man United, who are expected to lose midfielders like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer, are desperate for a calm and composed presence in midfield. Kobbie Mainoo’s future is uncertain with the midfielder being chased by Real Madrid.

Liverpool could do with more quality and depth in midfield and De Jong will add control, creativity and composure to the team.

Chelsea need to improve their squad in the summer with a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from deep. De Jong, in theory, seems to be the ideal option for them.

De Jong is someone who would also fit the playing style of Pep Guardiola and Man City and would be a fine addition to his midfield.

The Dutch midfielder would suit almost all the top Premier League clubs which makes it obvious why they have been linked with him.

The transfer of De Jong to the Premier League would depend on the financial situation of Barcelona and how he performs for the Spanish side.

The Red Devils are also looking to sign an attacker and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is their target.

