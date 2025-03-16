Exclusive: Pep Guardiola wants 22-year-old midfielder to replace Ilkay Gundogan at Man City

Manchester City lost more ground in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League after their 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

The problems for Pep Guardiola continue to mount and the summer transfer window could see a major overhaul of the squad.

Players like Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks as the Man City boss eyes new signings in the midfield after learning his lesson this season.

The midfield position has been particularly a huge cause of concern for Guardiola and his management team since they lost Rodri to a serious injury and they have had to play most of the season without him.

In order to sort out the club’s midfield issues, Man City are one of the clubs targeting a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Caught Offside sources.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have joined the Premier League side in the race to sign the France international midfielder.

Although the Spanish giants are not prioritising the sale of the 22-year-old French midfielder, they could listen to offers of around €100-120 million.

Interested clubs have been put off by the massive price Real Madrid have set for their midfielder.

Guardiola appreciates the youngster’s versatility and energy and sees him as the ideal successor to Gundogan and Bernardo in the Man City midfield.

Camavinga, who has 27 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, is a player who has the passing range and work rate of a top football player.

He has helped the club qualify for the Champions League quarterfinal this season by beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Eduardo Camavinga could shine at Man City

He likes to keep possession of the ball in the midfield, something Guardiola would appreciate.

However, convincing Real Madrid to sign him and persuading Camavinga to leave the Santiago Bernabeu will be a challenge for the Sky Blues.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are particularly attracted to the player’s potential and ability to play in multiple positions. PSG are another strong contender to sign the French star.

Camavinga has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Real Madrid this season due to injuries, which has increased the possibility of a transfer.

Sources say that the Frenchman, despite not getting enough playing time at Real Madrid, is not desperate and has prioritised staying in Madrid, where he is challenging for the biggest honours every season.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another player on the radar of Guardiola.

