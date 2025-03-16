Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the team's victory. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in improving their midfield unit during the summer transfer window and they have identified Abdoulaye Sissako as a target.

The French defensive midfielder has done quite well for KV Kortrijk and a report from AfricaFoot claims that multiple clubs are keen on signing him in the coming months. Leeds are monitoring his progress as well, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they need to improve their squad during the summer transfer.

Signing a quality defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise decision. The 26-year-old powerhouse will not only help protect their back four, he will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Sissako has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for the Whites.

Abdoulaye Sissako could be tempted to join

The opportunity to play in England next season could be quite attractive for the midfielder. He is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to compete at the highest level. If Leeds manage to secure promotion to the Premier League, they will be a very attractive destination for players. The French midfielder will certainly be tempted to join them.

Leeds will need quality players at their disposal if they want to survive in the top flight next season and they need to improve defensively. Sissako has 4.5 ball recoveries and 2 tackles per game this season. The 26-year-old will certainly help them tighten up at the back, and he will help them control games as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming months.