Liverpool set €60million asking price of first team starter with 33 apps this season

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ready to sell one of their first team starters in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has had a fairytale first season in charge of the Merseyside club in which he could win both the Premier League and the League Cup.

In his second season in charge of the club, Slot could have a completely different side since some of his players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all facing an uncertain future at the club and their long term future at Anfield remains unresolved.

Darwin Nunez is another player who has been linked with a move away from the club after his poor performances this season and he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are also willing to sell defender Ibrahima Konate with Real Madrid interest in his services.

The Reds have already set a price tag of €60million (£50.6m, $65.5m) for the French defender and if a club matches that price tag, the Premier League leaders will consider selling the former RB Leipzig defender.

Since his move from the Bundesliga, Konate has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

Liverpool to sell Ibrahima Konate?

He has been a reliable partner in defense for Van Dijk and has been a huge contributor to Liverpool’s success this season.

The Reds signed him for £36million from RB Leipzig and if they can manage to get their asking price for him, they would be making a decent profit on him.

As per the report, Slot’s side have already identified Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement for Konate if he leaves the club to join Real Madrid or any other club.

Paris Saint-Germain could also enter the race to sign the centre-back who has made a total of 123 appearances for the Merseyside club.

This season, Konate has made 33 appearances for Slot’s side and has been a regular starter.

