Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian International striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

The striker is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray from Napoli. He is expected to sort out his permanent future in the summer and journalist Niccolò Ceccarini believes that the player is quite popular in the Premier League.

He has revealed that Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the player and they will be able to sign him for a fee of around €75 million due to a clause in his contract.

He said on TMW: “Osimhen has a lot of market and above all he is very popular in the Premier League. He has a release clause that is only valid for abroad of €75m. Manchester United are ready to change their attacking sector again and the Nigerian is considered an ideal reinforcement. “Arsenal are also interested in him, having also had Kean and Vlahovic in their sights for some time.”

Osimhen would improve Arsenal and Man United

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in European football and he could transform Manchester United in the attack. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. Manchester United could have the finances to pay the asking price as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need a reliable finisher as well. Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming and he needs to be replaced. The Nigerian could be the ideal acquisition for the north London club.

They have missed out on the league title in recent seasons and signing a top class striker like Osimhen could help them get over the line in the coming seasons. It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old striker ends up. Whoever ends up signing him could have a star on their hands.

The player has 26 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and he could transform the two English clubs in the attack.