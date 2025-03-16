Man United are watching striker with 33 G/A this season; he will be a free agent soon

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue at Manchester United this season.

Their current attackers; Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have both scored a combined five Premier League goals this season.

Neither Erik ten Hag nor Ruben Amorim have been able to solve this issue for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are willing to address that issue in the summer transfer window by making a move for a new attacker.

According to TuttoJuve, the Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian international has been in fine form this season for the French club, scoring 23 goals in all competitions along with 10 assists.

He is a consistent goal scorer and his record over the last few season shows that.

The attacker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and he has no intention of renewing his contract with the French.

As per the report, Liverpool, West Ham, Juventus and Inter Milan are all in the race with United to sign the prolific striker.

Jonathan David to Man United?

Not only is he a reliable goal scorer but he is also going to be available for free which is an added bonus for clubs interested in signing him.

The end of this season will complete nine seasons at Lille for David and it is time that he moves away from the French club for a new challenge and in a new league like the Premier League.

United boss Ruben Amorim is also exploring the opportunity to get reunited with his former striker Viktor Gyokeres who has been consistently shining for Sporting Lisbon.

Another big name on the radar of the Red Devils is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

