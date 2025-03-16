A detailed image of badges on a supporter of Aston Villa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been linked with a permanent move for Marco Asensio at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old PSG attacking midfielder is currently on loan at the West Midlands club, and the French outfit would be willing to sell him permanently in the summer for a fee of around £15-20 million.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa would be keen on signing the player permanently, but they will need to secure Champions League qualification in order to get the deal done. The report states that the midfielder could reject a move to a club without Champions League football for the next season.

Asensio has been linked with a move to Serie A in summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few months. Aston Villa are currently ninth in the league, but they are only four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether they can raise their performance levels and put together a winning run between now and the end of the season. There is no doubt that they have a quality squad and they have the ability to put together a string of good results as well.

Asensio should join Villa permanently

Asensio does not have a future at PSG and he will look to sort out his long-term future in the summer. Aston Villa could be an exciting opportunity for him in the long term. The player has done quite well in the Premier League so far, and he has two goals in two starts for the English outfit.

He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles and his versatility. He will be an added bonus for the club. Aston Villa need quality players and depth in the side if they want to compete in Europe regularly. Signing the three-time Champions League winning midfielder could be a wise investment for them.