Newcastle United set to sell £60m man if they fail to qualify for Champions League

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be forced to sell one of their best players if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Magpies will be involved in the Carabao Cup final today against Liverpool and they have the opportunity to end their long wait for a trophy.

Eddie Howe has built a competitive team at St James’ Park and players like Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes are the pillars of his side.

However, the English manager could lose one of them if he fails to secure Champions League football next season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Newcastle have agreed to let Bruno Guimaraes leave the club for £60 million if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal are desperate for a move for the Brazilian midfielder and their new sporting director Andrea Berta is an admirer of the former Lyon midfielder.

Berta, who was at Atletico Madrid in the past, tried to sign the Brazilian midfielder for the Spanish side but failed in his attempt.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal?

Bruno Guimaraes applauds the Newcastle fans
Bruno Guimaraes applauds the Newcastle United fans (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

He is now ready to do the same again at Arsenal but this time he has the advantage of Newcastle willing to sell the player for the right price.

It seems like too good to be true though, considering the fee mentioned in the report.

Newcastle United rate him much highly and the Gunners would have to make a move somewhere close to their transfer record signing. Mikel Arteta’s side paid £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United and the Magpies would surely demand something similar to that fee.

With both Jorginho and Thomas Partey set to depart at the end of the season, there would be a need of new midfielders at the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners are willing to revolutionise their midfield.

The Premier League giants are confident of signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but if they can also get Guimaraes from Newcastle, they would be over the moon with these two signings.

Another Newcastle midfielder, Sandro Tonali, could also be moving out of St James’ Park after this season.

